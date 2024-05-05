Hyderabad: Congress leader attacked with knife, killed in public

Hyderabad: Commotion prevailed at a Congress party meeting at Hassannagar in Rajendranagar when a Congress local leader was attacked and killed in full public view on Saturday evening.

The deceased, Mohd Maqbool alias Maqbool Ustad, was present at the meeting with the assailant, who slit the former’s throat using a knife. After seeing the killing, people ran away from the public meeting as it caused panic.

The police who were nearby reached the spot of offence and after preliminary enquiry shifted the body for postmortem examination to the Osmania Hospital mortuary.

The Cyberabad Special Operations Team and Rajendranagar, Attapur and Mailardevpally police reached the spot. Police presence is increased in view of the political affiliation of the deceased person.

Senior officials visited the spot and formed special teams to track and arrest the accused person.