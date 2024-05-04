‘Return my land’: Woman farmer demands KTR in Sircilla, video viral

Hyderabad: The video of a woman farmer questioning Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday, May 4, went viral on social media.

The farmer named B Laxmi’s land was reportedly acquired for a medical college when the BRS dispensation was in rule.

The incident happened during KTR’s interaction with locals as part of the political campaign for the Lok Sabha polls in the state on May 13.

Laxmi, who shook hands with the MLA, said that she lost 2 acres of land, to which, KTR promised to speak to the collector and get her land back.

“Don’t get tense, I will get your land back,” KTR said, to which, the woman asked, “when?” to the amusement of BRS cadres and locals standing around them.

Laxmi told KTR that she has been struggling due to the loss of her land. “You will get your land as you signed…you will get it,” KTR replied.