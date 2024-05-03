Telangana: Congress candidate Jeevan Reddy slaps woman

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and party candidate from Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency T. Jeevan Reddy, has landed in a controversy after he slapped a woman.

A video of the former minister slapping a woman during campaigning was widely circulated on social media on Friday.

The incident occurred in a village in the Armur Assembly segment when the Congress candidate was campaigning along with some other leaders.

Jeevan Reddy allegedly slapped the woman, a labourer under rural employment guarantee scheme, when she told him that she will vote for ‘flower’ symbol in the May 13 election.

This is Jeevan Reddy, Nizamabad constituency Congress Candidate. He slapped a woman just because she said she will vote for the Flower symbol. This is the culture of @INCIndia.



This is what the Congress party's Mohabbat ki dukaan looks like.@ECISVEEP please take action. pic.twitter.com/2nU8pGRd6b — Real Karthik Reddy (@realkartikreddy) May 3, 2024

She lamented that she had voted for the Congress in the recent Assembly elections, but she is not getting pension. The Congress candidate was accompanied by P. Vinay Kumar Reddy, who lost the Assembly election from Armur.

Armur is one of the seven Assembly segments under Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat.

The Congress has fielded Jeevan Reddy against sitting MP D. Arvind of BJP.