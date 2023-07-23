Hyderabad FC sign Finnish midfielder Petteri Pennanen

Hyderabad: Adding to an impressive list of overseas players ahead of the new Indian Super League season, Hyderabad FC signed Finnish midfielder Petteri Pennanen, the club announced on Sunday.

The 32-year-old midfielder, who has over 380 career appearances, joins HFC on a one-year deal ahead of the 2023-24 season.

“We have a group of exciting youngsters with a nice mix of experienced players, so I am sure we will have a great season ahead of us if we work hard every day,” said Pennanen.

Having started his career with Kuopion Palloseura’s academy in his home town, Pennanen has been a regular in Finnish football, with over 300 league appearances across the divisions in his country.

The midfielder has also travelled across the world, playing in Netherlands, Poland, Indonesia and in the US.

Having been capped for the Finnish national team, Pennanen was named in the Team of the Year in the Veikkausliiga, the Finnish top flight league, for two consecutive years in 2018 and 2019.

He was also named the Veikkausliiga’s Midfielder of the Year in 2018, 2019, and 2022, and he has been in fine form for Tampereen Ilves in the last couple of seasons, where he also wore the captain’s armband.

Pennanen will get his first taste of Indian football next season and he promised the HFC faithful to give his best to the club from the start.

“I promise I will give everything I have every single moment I step on the field. I like to keep the ball and my biggest strength is my passing and I hope I can add a few goals as well to my game,” he said.

Pennanen becomes the third new overseas signing at Hyderabad as they look to further strengthen their squad ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.