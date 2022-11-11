Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in house due to short circuit

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 11th November 2022 7:22 am IST
short circuit
Visual from the spot (Photo:ANI)

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in a house due to a short circuit near Gudimalkapur Flower Market in Asif Nagar police station limits of Hyderabad, according to an official on Thursday.

The fire brigade was rushed to the spot following which the fire was doused.

According to the Asif Nagar SHO, no casualty was reported, however, a few two-wheelers were burnt in the incident.

“Today fire broke out in a Watchmen’s house in the apartment due to a short circuit, no casualty reported around four to five bikes were burnt, fire brigade reached the spot and dosed the fire,” he said.

The official informed that a case will be registered under the relevant sections.

A probe into the matter is underway.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button