Hyderabad: Fire reported from printing unit at Kukatpally

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a printing unit in the Prashanth Nagar industrial area, Kukatpally, late on Tuesday, September 8.

Flames were reported from the ABC Printing Unit. Because the unit houses highly flammable materials, including paints, chemicals, and paper stock, the fire spread aggressively. Huge plumes of thick smoke and intense flames have filled the sky, sparking panic across the industrial zone.

Fire tenders arrived at the spot and carried out dousing operations, managing to extinguish it within three hours.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Reports suggest that workers noticed the flames and managed to escape.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Kukatpally Fire Station Officer Jagan Mohan said the fire was caused by a short circuit inside the facility. While there have been no casualties, the unit suffered cumulative damage of Rs 10 lakh, he said.