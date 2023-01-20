Hyderabad: Firefighters continue to douse fire in multi-storied building

Twenty hours have passed the firemen continue their operation at the ill fated building at Minister’s Road Secunderabad. So far, no casualties were reported and police and firemen will inspect the building to check if any one had died after getting trapped.

A massive fire broke out in the building housing a sportswear manufacture workshop and store. Four persons trapped in the building were rescued by firemen with help of ladders.

The fire started in ground floor around 10.30 am on Thursday. Fire department deployed 24 fire tenders to douse the fire. Thick smoke engulfed the entire area and it took much efforts of the firemen to control smoke. A huge quantity of combustible material was stored and it kept burning although gallons of water was dumped in the building. People staying in neighbouring buildings and slums were evacuated due to the fire and thick smoke.

Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali and T Srinivas Yadav visited the spot and directed officials to take action against the erring building owner if any violations noticed.

The fire fighting continued till late night and still few fire tenders kept to contain any fresh fire.

The road is closed for vehicles.

The GHMC teams will inspect the building and take a decision after studying the structure stability on whether it should be demolished.