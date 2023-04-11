Hyderabad: Five arrested for the murder of fuel pump worker

Hyderabad: The Tappachabutra police have arrested five persons allegedly involved in the gruesome murder of a petrol pump employee named Akash Singh on April 4th night. The police have recovered weapons used in the murder.

The DCP South West, Kiran Khare said that the police have arrested Ambani Kranthi Sagar (45), Muthrak Chandra (29), Imran Khan (37), Bodi Arvind Yadav (41), and Chettupalli Sailesh (36). Due to an old enmity between them, the five persons had allegedly killed Thakur Akash Singh (26) on April 4 at a wrestling center in Topkhana, Tappachabutra.

In October 2022 during Navratri, Akash Singh allegedly attacked Kranthi Sagar and since then there was enmity between both rivals. Kranthi Sagar had got a country-made revolver from Bihar for 79,000 rupees and in December 2022 he hatched a plan to kill Akash at Sun City but he could not succeed.

Later, in the pretext of compromise, Kranti had called Akash and his brother Rahul Singh to Imran’s house at Karwan and they targeted him. Muthrak Chandra had fired four rounds at Akash Singh resulting in instantaneous death.

The police have arrested all the accused and produced them before the court.