Hyderabad: A tragic road accident on Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) claimed the lives of five people and left four others injured on Thursday evening.

The accident occurred when a car traveling from Tukkuguda to Shamshabad collided with a typhoon vehicle on the Pedda Golkonda stretch of the ORR in Shamshabad mandal, Ranga Reddy district, on the outskirts of the city, according to the police.

Further details about the incident are still awaited as authorities continue their investigation.