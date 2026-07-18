Hyderabad: Four escape with minor injuries in RTC bus crash

Patancheru Police said the driver of the RTC bus was hired from a private company.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Hyderabad: Four escape with minor injuries in RTC bus crash
Hyderabad: Four escape with minor injuries in RTC bus crash

Hyderabad: A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus from the Narayankhed depot rammed into a Malla Reddy University bus from behind near Isnapur on Saturday, July 18.

According to local reports, four passengers suffered minor injuries. Videos of the incident showed the front portion of the RTC bus severely damaged, with a window broken and one side completely crushed.

Patancheru Police said the driver of the RTC bus was hired from a private company. They refused to elaborate on how the accident occurred and said no complaint has been received from either party.

Subhan Bakery

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

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