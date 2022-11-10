Hyderabad: Get ready for another opportunity to find life partner online

Hyderabad: Good news for the people who are still struggling to find their life partners as Siasat Matri is going to release the next episode of the video matrimonial series on Sunday, November 13.

In the episode, profiles from every walk of life will be made available thereby increasing the chances of everyone finding their life partners.

Is it free?

Yes, it is free. The episode will become live at 3 pm on Sunday on Siasat Matri’s official YouTube channel (click here).

In the episode, profiles of both prospective brides and grooms will be made available. The profiles will also include contact numbers making it easier for the viewers to contact the family members of prospective brides and grooms.

So far, the Siasat Matri’s video matrimonial series has released 46 episodes. Following is the latest episode that was released 10 days ago.

Do you want your profile in next episode?

If you want your profile to be telecasted in the next episode of the video matrimonial series, you just need to register at Siasat Matri

Apart from the video matrimonial series, experienced staff at Siasat Matri will also analyze the profile and suggest matches based on the prospective brides’ and grooms’ expectations.

So far, it has successfully helped many persons in finding their ideal life partners.

So what are waiting for, take your first step today to meet your better half. Register on the website (click here) and then select one of the Membership Plans (click here to know membership plans).

All services can be availed on mobile by downloading the Android Application of ‘Siasat Matri’ from the Google Play store (Download Now) & iOS App for Apple (Download Now).

For any assistance, talk to Siasat Matri team by dialing +917207524803 or +917207244144 or +919550494556.