Hyderabad, get ready to fall in love again with Siddharth, Trisha this Valentine’s Day

Hyderabad: “Nuvvu Vastanante Nenu Vaddantana” – A Timeless Love Story Returns to Theaters This Valentine’s Day!

Are you ready to fall in love in the theatres all over again?

As Valentine’s Day approaches, moviegoers will be treated with the re-release of this popular Telugu film, “Nuvvu Vastanante Nenu Vaddantana.” In a relatable way, Prabhu Deva’s film explores the timeless themes of love and the relationship between a sister and brother.

“Nuvvu Vastanante Nenu Vaddantana,” a youthful love story, was released in 2005 and starred the dynamic duo of Siddharth and Trisha in lead roles. The movie was a massive success upon its initial release and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time.

Devi Sri Prasad‘s music for the film was a bonus, with songs like “Ghal Ghal” and “Something Something” becoming chart-toppers and remaining popular to this day.

This re-release of “Nuvvu Vastanante Nenu Vaddantana” is ideal for fans to revisit this classic love story, as well as for new audiences to discover its timeless appeal. With its relatable characters, memorable music, and heartfelt story, the film is a must-see for anyone looking to spend quality time with their loved ones this Valentine’s Day.

Gather your loved ones, grab some popcorn and immerse yourself in a world of romance, music, and emotions this Valentine’s Day by watching one of Telugu cinema’s most beloved films. Don’t miss this chance to relive a classic!