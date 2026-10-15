Hyderabad: Out of the many firsts Hyderabad has witnessed, here is one more. A 360-degree reality dome has arrived in Kukatpally, bringing an immersive visual experience along with robotic butterflies, insects, dinosaurs, amusement activities, shopping and food stalls.

The Fun Fair Expo, located near Nexus Mall, opposite Malaysian Township in KPHB, brings together a variety of attractions for children and adults. Whether you want to explore a larger-than-life visual experience, enjoy exciting games or spend an evening browsing stalls, there is plenty to discover here.

Step into a 360-degree reality dome

The main attraction is the giant reality dome, where visuals surround visitors to create an immersive experience. Instead of watching a regular screen, visitors can look around and feel as if they are stepping into another world.

The dome is being presented as India’s first 360-degree reality dome, adding a new experience to Hyderabad’s entertainment scene.

Robotic butterflies, insects and dinosaurs

For those who enjoy unusual attractions, the expo features robotic butterflies, insects and dinosaurs. These displays add a playful touch to the experience and are likely to catch the attention of children.

The expo also features a butterfly-themed attraction, colourful installations and photo spots where visitors can click pictures with friends and family.

Games, rides and amusement activities

The fun does not stop at the dome. Visitors can explore amusement activities and games designed for both children and adults. A giant Ferris wheel is among the attractions, adding to the lively fair atmosphere.

From trying different games to enjoying the rides, families can spend time together while children get an opportunity to explore activities beyond their usual mall visits.

Food stalls and shopping

Food is another highlight of the Fun Fair Expo. Visitors can stop by various food stalls, including Gokul Chat, along with other options to satisfy their cravings while exploring the venue.

Shopping enthusiasts can browse stalls selling clothes, bedsheets, accessories, household products and more. With several stalls gathered in one place, visitors can explore different products while enjoying the fair.