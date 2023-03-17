Hyderabad gets ready for Anam Mirza’s ‘Daawat-e-Ramzan’ expo

Hyderabad: Entrepreneur Anam Mirza and her husband Asaduddin are all set to host ‘Daawat-e-Ramzan’ in Hyderabad for the second time. The couple received a phenomenal response last year for conducting such an event and they are planning to carry the same this year too. The couple is going to organise a kind of fashion and food festival during Ramzan at Kings Palace in Mehdipatnam. The event will be organised in partnership with ‘Abundense’ which is an upcoming real estate project being constructed by Atriya Group.

The organisers of the event issued a communique in this regard here which reads, ”Mr. Zaki Ziauddin Ali, the regional head at Abundense which is the venue partner of Daawat-e-Ramzan is thrilled to associate with this one-of-a-kind event. The partnership between Abundense and Daawat-e-Ramzan highlights the connection between sustainability and the festive spirit. Both promote harmony, balance, and a sense of community, which are integral to sustainable living. By showcasing its biophilic homes and carbon-neutral community to a diverse audience during the festive season, Abundense is demonstrating its commitment to promoting sustainable living while celebrating the spirit of the holy month of Ramadan.”

”Following the trends of starting early evening and till the wee hours of the morning. This the festival will resonate with the glitters of bangles, the aroma of Haleem, the flavour of Irani Chai and the sheen of Mehendi amongst the multitude of stalls and a frenzy of shoppers,” the press release further reads.

On Thursday, 16th March the organisers of ‘Daawat-e-Ramzan’ addressed the media and said that the night bazaar at Mehdipatnam will start from 7th April 2023. The event will end on 21st April 2023.

Informing further about the event, Anam Mirza said, “I am a Hyderabadi by heart and Ramadan is everyone’s favourite time of the year. I’ve always hosted fashion exhibitions but I am really looking forward to organising an authentic experience that showcases the true essence of what this month is all about – good food, family time and counting our blessings! It also makes me very happy that I can bring fashion and food from the heart of the Old City to this part of town.”

From fashion and beauty to food and sweets, ‘Daawat-e-Ramzan’ has something for everyone to indulge in. So mark your calendars and get ready to celebrate the festivities of Ramadan at this unique and exciting shopping destination in Hyderabad!