Hyderabad gets respite from heat as sudden rainfall hits city

Hyderabad: Sudden rainfall in Hyderabad on Saturday evening provided respite to the residents of the city. The highest rainfall i.e., 35.5 mm was recorded in Saroornagar whereas, at LB Nagar, 27.8 mm rainfall took place.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred in Uppal, Ramanthapur, Habsiguda, Nagole, Nacharam, Nagole, Chandrayangutta, Barkas, Kanchanbagh, Dilsukhnagar, Madannapet, Saroornagar, Saidabad, Amberpet, Malakpet, L B Nagar, Ramanthapur, Uppal, Tarnaka, Osmania University, Habsiguda, Vidyanagar, Kothapet, Moosarambagh, Bahadurpura, Falaknuma, Chaitanyapuri, Champapet, Dundigal, Surararam and Dulapally.

Other districts of Telangana too witnessed rainfall on Saturday evening.

Hyderabad’s weather forecast

As per the forecast by Telangana State Development Planning Society, the weather in Hyderabad is expected to be dry.

Till March 22, the maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely to be in the range of 35-37 and 19-22 degrees Celsius.

The maximum and minimum temperate in the entire state are expected to be in the range of 37-40 and 19-22 degrees Celsius till March 22.

Heatwave conditions to abate from Sunday

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its bulletin said, “Reported maximum temperatures indicate a falling tendency throughout the country. This trend is likely to cause abatement in the heatwave conditions in most of the affected regions from Sunday”.

Light isolated rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karnataka during the next five days.

Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh may also witness light rainfall till March 22. It is also expected that Telangana may see the rainfall on Sunday.