Hyderabad: GHMC commissioner calls for effective sanitation management

Hyderabad: Following recent rains, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata has emphasized the need for effective sanitation management in the city.

During the teleconference held on Friday, July 19, she instructed that potholes created by the rain should be addressed promptly.

Additionally, she stressed the importance of maintaining sanitation services and improving the attendance of sanitation workers. Authorities were advised to regularly monitor and report dengue cases, taking stringent measures to control their spread.

The GHMC Commissioner also mandated that no construction or solid waste should be left near ponds or containers. She directed the concerned authorities to ensure proper disposal and management of waste in these areas.