Hyderabad: GHMC kicks off Summer Coaching Camps for 37 days

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to organise summer coaching camps for 37 days starting Tuesday.

Summer Coaching Camp 2023 was inaugurated by the Begum Bazar corporator Shankar Yadav at Khairatabad Victory Play Ground on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, the Additional commissioner for Sports, Vijayalakshmi said that the coaching camps will be organised from March 25 to May 31.

Summer coaching will be provided in 915 centres across Greater Hyderabad. Coaching will be provided in 44 types of sports from 6:15 AM to 8:15 AM. 77 part-time coaches and 712 honorarium coaches will provide the training in the camps, said a press release.

Children aged 6 years to 16 years are eligible to enrol on the coaching camps. The registration fee is Rs 50 fee for badminton, roller skating, cricket, and tennis and Rs 10 for other sports. Registration can be completed through the official website of GHMS.

A march-past was conducted at the event followed by dance and gymnastic performances.