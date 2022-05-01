Hyderabad: GHMC proposes 15 new projects under SRDP-2

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday proposed the construction of 15 new roads as part of the Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP).

The civic body has sought an allocation of Rs 3,115 crore from the government in order to commence the construction of the proposed roads under phase-2 of the SRDP. As part of the project, the GHMC plans to develop areas including six flyovers, one underpass, four roads under Bridges (RuBs), one Road over Bridge (RoB), and a bridge across Fox Sagar surplus Nala, a Y Junction, and a tunnel at Khajaguda. The Khajaguda tunnel itself requires an administrative sanction of Rs 1,080 crore.

The new projects are expected to enable concession-free traffic movement in corridors across the city and reduce commute time. Apart from the aforementioned projects, another tunnel has been proposed at KBR Park. Concerned officials from the corporation will prepare a feasibility report.