Hyderabad: GHMC to construct sports complex in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to build a sports complex in Banjara Hills at a cost of Rs 6 crore.

The facility will be set up at NBT Nagar. The civic body aims to complete the facility by June 2023 and make it available for sports enthusiasts. The sports complex will also host summer camps conducted by the GHMC.

The 1 lakh sq ft building was inaugurated by GHMC mayor Vijaylaxmi Gadwal, it comprises a cricket box, a kabaddi court, badminton and tennis courts, gyms, and an exclusive place for yoga besides carrom and chess games. The new sports facility will also be equipped with lobbies, lifts, a pantry, seating areas, and separate changing rooms for men and women.

The GHMC commissioner took to Twitter to share the news of the foundation stone laying ceremony and said, “Performed Bhoomi Pooja for the prestigious Sports Complex of B.hills division along local residents & @GHMCOnline Official’s. This is being built with state of art facilities to cater to 8 different sports activities, which aims to nurture & produce National level champions. @KTRTRS.”

Performed Bhoomi Pooja for the prestigious Sports Complex of B.hills division along local residents & @GHMCOnline Official's. This is being built with state of art facilities to cater 8 different sports activities, which aims to nurture & produce National level champion's.@KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/bP6YzeSEqH — Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, GHMC MAYOR (@GadwalvijayaTRS) October 30, 2022

Speaking of the utility of the sports complex, the mayor said, “In Banjara Hills, there are around 18,000 people who reside in slums. There is a government school and around nine private schools and this facility will be of great use to them.”

Earlier, a few people tried to encroach on the land, in order to prohibit the construction of the sports complex. However, the GHMC was able to protect the land through a legal battle.