Hyderabad: GHMC to install CCTV cameras to safeguard ponds from encroachers

Hyderabad: In a bid to safeguard the ponds and lakes in Hyderabad and Secunderabad cities as well as within the municipal limits, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken a significant step by deciding to install CCTV cameras near these water bodies.

The move comes after the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) deployed watchmen to prevent encroachments on the ponds and lakes. The decision was made to curb land grabbers and protect the existing water bodies in the twin cities.

Under this decision, a total of 1,170 CCTV cameras will be installed by the GHMC to safeguard 150 ponds and lakes within the municipal limits. These cameras will also help in taking necessary actions against those who attempt to reduce the capacity of the water bodies by dumping construction debris in them.

The CCTV cameras will be monitored through DVRs, which will be stationed at the GHMC headquarters and various zonal offices.

Municipal officials have identified that a majority of the ponds are located in Sherlingampally and Kukatpally areas. Accordingly, measures will be taken to install cameras around the ponds in Charminar zone, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Khairatabad Zone. Specifically, 142 cameras will be installed around 25 ponds within the Charminar zone, 318 cameras for 69 ponds in Sherlingampally zone, and 383 cameras to protect 42 ponds in Kukatpally zone.

All 1,170 CCTV cameras will be wireless, and their video feed will be accessible to both officials and field personnel. The move is expected to bolster the efforts of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, which has already announced the hiring of ex-servicemen in addition to watchmen to protect the ponds within its limits.

This comprehensive approach aims to safeguard the natural water bodies, crucial for preserving the city’s ecological balance and enhancing the overall environment.