Hyderabad: GHMC’s EV&DM conducts mock drills for fire safety

Hyderabad: In response to frequent fire accidents within GHMC limits, the Directorate Of Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM) wing of the civic body started an awareness programme for emergency evacuation drills.

The activities, conducted by DRF teams in all six GHMC zones, focus on vulnerable locations such as schools, hospitals, shopping malls, office buildings, hotels, and banquet halls, which often experience large gatherings.

The drills, supervised by the Station Fire Officer (SFO) DRF teams, demonstrated crucial emergency response techniques.

“These include escaping from fire accidents, evacuating buildings, operating firefighting equipment, administering first aid and CPR, and educating citizens about emergency do’s and don’t,” GHMC said in a press release on Friday.

The drills are scheduled weekly, once in each of the six GHMC zones.

This week, the DRF teams conducted five evacuation mock drills and 18 awareness programmes. Specifically, two evacuation programmes were held in educational institutions and three in shopping malls, with seven awareness programmes in schools and 11 in shopping malls.

The Directorate of EV&DM, GHMC, has conducted a mock drill on fire safety and how to save others in emergencies at Podium Mall Towlichowki, Sai Degree College Santhosh Nagar, Sri Triveni School Saroornagar, and Pai International Electronics Kukatpally. @GadwalvijayaTRS… pic.twitter.com/ctmDs1QcS1 — Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) January 9, 2024

Owners or management of establishments like schools, hospitals, and shopping malls, who wish to conduct evacuation drills can contact EV&DM helpline numbers 040-29555500 and mobile no. 9000113667

These numbers can also be used to report unauthorised or illegal storage of hazardous chemicals/materials in residential buildings, GHMC said.

Furthermore, the EV&DM has also imposed penalties for unauthorised or dangerous transportation and dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) materials. Between January 1 and January 11, 2024, it slapped 68 first-offence penalties