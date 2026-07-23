Hyderabad has 22 accident black spots, 15 already rectified

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has 22 accident black spots on National Highways with rectification work completed at 15 locations, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The work on the remaining seven is underway.

1513 in Telangana

Across Telangana, the ministry identified 1,513 accident black spots, of which 1,308 have been rectified. Work on the remaining 205 locations is at various stages of completion.

The information was shared by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in the Lok Sabha while replying to a question raised by BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri.

Among Telangana districts, Khammam has the highest number of accident black spots with 131 locations followed by Jagtial with 107 and Mancherial with 83.

Rectification work has been completed at 125 black spots in Khammam, 99 in Jagtial, and 79 in Mancherial. The remaining locations are under various stages of completion.

How Hyderabad accident black spots identified

ministry said the 1,513 accident black spots across Telangana districts

It added that temporary rectification measures have already been completed at most of these locations.

The Centre has allocated around Rs 1,023 crore for the rectification of accident black spots in Nizamabad and Jagtial districts.