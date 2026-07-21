Hyderabad: Student killed, two hurt in early-morning crash

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old student and the son of an Army personnel was killed, while two others sustained minor injuries after the car he was driving crashed into the boundary wall of an apartment complex in Yapral under the Jawahar Nagar police station limits in the early hours of Monday, July 20.

The deceased was identified as Varun (22). According to police, he had gone to Sainikpuri on Sunday evening to meet his friends.

At around 4 am on Monday, Varun was returning home in a Volkswagen Vento (registration number HP37D1736) with two friends, Ali and Arun, when he allegedly lost control of the speeding vehicle near Om Shree Signet Apartments in Yapral.

The car rammed into the boundary wall of a house along the roadside before overturning.

Varun suffered severe head injuries in the crash, while Ali and Arun sustained minor injuries.

His friends shifted him to a military hospital in another vehicle, but he was declared dead on the way, police said.

Case registered

Jawahar Nagar police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident. Initial findings suggest that overspeeding may have led to the driver losing control of the vehicle.