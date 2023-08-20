Hyderabad: Health min launches Centralized Emergency Response Center

Hyderabad: Telangana finance and health minister T Harish Rao on Sunday, August 20, inaugurated the new Emergency Response Center (ERC) 108, 104, 102 at the IIHFW office in Vengal Rao Nagar, Hyderabad.

The ERC operates as a centralized call center, effectively amalgamating the functions of various health helplines, namely 108, 102, and 104.

At the launch event, the minister highlighted the key objectives and features of the ERC:

The installation of GPS devices in vehicles, facilitating real-time monitoring and management.

Advanced software displays nearby ambulances on the computer screen upon receiving a call, enabling swift response and coordination.

Comprehensive call management, performance monitoring, and robust reporting mechanisms.

Seamless provision of round-the-clock transport healthcare and treatment for patients in emergencies.

Timely and efficient patient transportation to hospitals, supported by the prompt response of the 108 services.

Delivery of Amma Odi services via the 102 helpline, catering specifically to pregnant women and infants.

Medical information, advice, and suggestions are available through the 104 helpline.

Further, Harish Rao emphasized the “state’s dedication to enhancing healthcare services through transformative reforms.”

“The Emergency Response Center (ERC) holds a pivotal role in this journey, streamlining and optimizing emergency medical services for the citizens of Telangana,” he stated.

The 108 vehicle services, a flagship initiative, has proven to be a lifeline for citizens during emergencies.

“The government’s commitment to aiding people in their time of need is evident through the availability of 108 ambulances and 102 Amma Odi vehicles. The initiative has touched the lives of 1.03 crore individuals across the state. Chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s visionary approach led to the introduction of 102 Amma Odi vehicles, specially tailored to cater to the needs of pregnant women. Additionally, ‘Harse’ vehicles were launched to transport deceased individuals,” the health minister said.

At present, 776 vehicles of these types are operational, and recently, the chief minister inaugurated an additional fleet of 466 vehicles, comprising 204 ambulances, 228 Amma Odi vehicles, and 34 Harse vehicles. The 108 Ambulances, numbering 426, provide emergency services to an average of 1,456 people daily, with a total of 44 lakh 57 thousand people receiving assistance to date, he further informed.

Harish also stated that its “dedication to meeting international healthcare standards is evident in the deployment of one ambulance for every 75 thousand people, surpassing the World Health Organization’s recommendation of one ambulance per lakh population.”

“The integration of technology has further reduced the response time to an average of 15 minutes for arriving ambulances, enhancing the efficiency of emergency services,” he remarked.

Minister Harish Rao further stressed the government’s ‘commitment’ to providing faster and more efficient emergency services through the newly inaugurated centralized Emergency Response Center.

“The center’s integration of technology, compassionate approach, and comprehensive services align perfectly with Telangana’s journey towards ‘Arogya Telangana’,” he added.