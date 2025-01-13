Saudi Arabia to enforce mandatory qualification verification for work visas

Saudi Arabia is set to introduce a mandatory pre-verification of professional and academic qualifications of Indian nationals for all work visa applications, effective from Tuesday, January 14.

This initiative, initially proposed six months ago for 19 professions, including electricians, plumbers, welders, and HVAC mechanics, will now extend to all work visa applicants. Under the new regulations, applicants must have their educational and professional qualifications thoroughly verified before being granted a visa.

According to a TNIE report, a circular issued by the Saudi embassy in India professional verification procedures for issuing work visas will be implemented from January 14.

The report further stated that professional verification would become a mandatory prerequisite for obtaining work visas.

The initiative aims to prevent unqualified Indian workers from entering the Saudi labour market by ensuring foreign workers possess verified educational credentials.

As part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which seeks to boost employment opportunities for its nationals, the labour sector has introduced stricter certification requirements across various job categories. It is reported that the employers and HR departments are encouraged to validate the certificates provided by expatriate employees.

It is noteworthy that the Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia has grown significantly, with 2.4 million expat workers, making it the second-largest foreign workforce in the country.

In a related development, the Saudi General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) recently announced that dependents of expatriates and domestic workers located outside the Kingdom can now renew their Iqama (residence permit).

Additionally, expatriates outside Saudi Arabia can extend the duration of single or multiple exit and re-entry visas. It was also clarified that an Iqama must be valid for at least 30 days when requesting a final exit visa.