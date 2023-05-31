Saudi Arabia: Profession test mandatory for certain employment visa endorsement

Jeddah: Saudi Arabia, one of the largest employers for semi-skilled and unskilled Indian workers, began to conduct skill verification examination prior to endorsing employment visas in India.

The test known as Skill Verification Program (SVP) is mandatory for certain categories of jobs in the first phase and gradually it will expand to all other jobs.

SVP has become mandatory for 19 professions in the field of electrical, welding, plumbing and a certain part of air conditioning.

The following visas required test:

Building Electrician

Plumber

Pipe Fitter

Automotive Electrician

Welder

Underwater Welder

Flame Cutter

Drilling Rig Electrician

Electrical Equipment Assembler

Electrical Transformer Assembler

Electrical Panel Assembler

Electrical Equipment Maintenance Worker

Electrical Cable Connector

Electrical Power Lines Worker

Electronic Switch Board Assembler

Black smith

Cooling Equipment Assembler

Heating, ventilation and Air Conditioning Mechanic.

The Saudi Arabian embassy in New Delhi has informed recruiting agencies about mandatory examination is pre-condition for endorsing employment visas of these jobs, according to recruiting agencies sources.

It’s noteworthy to mention that a large number of Indians including engineers, IT and other professionals legally enter the Kingdom under the guise of building electrician, plumber and certain other job visas, which are easily available and later changing their job titles in visas.

In fact, some of these jobs such as underwater welder, drilling rig electrician and flame cutter are highly skilled one also offer lucrative salaries.

However, the system has been largely misappropriated by Indians and other foreign countries. Most Indians who come and land into trouble though fraudulent agents also come through some of these visas.

Launched in 2021, the Saudi Skill Verification Program is aimed at enhancing the quality of professional manpower and preventing unqualified employees from working in the country. The program mandates that professional workers who are already working or planning to work in Saudi Arabia take both written and practical exams.

Successful candidates will receive a professional verification certificate that can be used to continue their current job thus renew Iqama (visa) or apply for a Saudi work visa when seeking employment.

The SVP was first implemented in Pakistan where it conducts examinations in 12 centers across the country. Now it is expanding into other countries from where the influx of unskilled workers is high.