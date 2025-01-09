Saudi Arabia announces major rule for expats to renew Iqama, extend visas

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced a major rule for expats to renew their residency permits (Iqama) and extend exit and re-entry visas.
In a post on X, the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has announced that dependents of expats and domestic workers located outside the Kingdom can now renew their Iqama.
In addition, expats outside the Kingdom can extend the period of single or multiple exit and re-entry visas.
This move provides flexibility for expatriates, allowing them to conduct critical administrative activities online without the need for physical presence in the Kingdom.
The directorate noted that beneficiaries can access these services through the Ministry of Interior’s electronic platform Absher and the Muqeem Portal, after paying the required fees.
Recently, the authorities has updated the fee structure for various services including Iqama offered to establishments.
The updated fees are as follows:
- Extending exit and re-entry visa: Saudi Riyal 103.5
- Renewal of Iqama: Saudi Riyal 51.75
- Final exit: Saudi Riyal 70
- Issuance of Iqama: Saudi Riyal 51.75
- Requesting a report on an employee: Saudi Riyal 28.75
- Updating passport information for expatriates: Saudi Riyal 69