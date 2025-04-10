Saudi Arabia eases Iqama renewal rules for expats

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has introduced a new policy that allows expatriates to renew their Iqama (residency permit) even if their family members are outside the country — as long as the head of the household is still in the Kingdom.

This decision helps many expat families who previously struggled to renew their Iqama because their spouse or children were abroad.

Earlier, all family members had to be present in Saudi Arabia to renew the Iqama. This caused delays and legal problems when the residency permit expired.

The Directorate also confirmed that exit and re-entry visas for family members outside Saudi Arabia can now be extended online. The process is fully electronic through the SADAD payment system and the Absher platform, with no need to visit passport offices.