Saudi Arabia updates fees for visa, Iqama services

Riyadh: The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have updated fees for Iqama renewal, extended exit and reentry visa services, and other services for 2025.

Arabic daily Okaz learned that the Ministry of Interior’s Absher Business platform updated fees for seven services provided to establishments.

Extension of the exit and reentry visa: 103.5 Saudi Riyal

Final exit: 70 Saudi Riyal

Issuance of the residency permit (Iqama): 51.75 Saudi Riyal

Renewal of Iqama: 51.75 Saudi Riyal

Obtaining an employee report: 28.75 Saudi Riyal

Updating expatriate passport information: 69 Saudi Riyal

Taking to X, Absher Business clarified that the fees paid are for value-added services implemented through Absher Business, not included in the employer’s yearly package purchase.

Also Read Hyderabad man deceived by travel agent returns home from Saudi Arabia

It is important to note that the Absher platform has introduced numerous new services. Recently, the platform has introduced a new service that allows host individuals to submit reports on cases of absconding of visitors arriving in the Kingdom on a visitor visa.

The Absher platform requires five conditions for submitting a report: the absentee’s visa must be a personal or family visit visa, submitted seven days after visa expiry, and the visa must be expired, as it cannot be submitted 14 days after visa expiry.

The report is only available once per visitor and there is no cancellation option after submission. Extending a visa in Saudi Arabia requires 7-day or less remaining period, valid passport, no unpaid traffic violations, and medical insurance coverage for single or multiple entry visas.

The Absher platform also provides reporting of runaway domestic workers, requiring validity of residency permits and once-submitted reports. Cancellation is limited to 15 days, and failure to do so may result in deportation.