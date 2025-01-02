Hyderabad man deceived by travel agent returns home from Saudi Arabia

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old Mohammed Sameer from Hyderabad, who was lodged in jail in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) after being deceived by a travel agent, returned home safely on Wednesday, January 1.

Sameer thanked the external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar and the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan for their timely help. He also thanked the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Jeddah.

Cheated by a travel agent Mohd Sameer lands in Saudi Jail, Rescued by Amjed Ullah Khan:



One Mohammed Sameer resident of H No: 5-7-129 Dargah Yousufain Nampally, Hyderabad went to work as a delivery boy during 2nd Aug 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with a promised salary of 1500… pic.twitter.com/KRHw2Hz6Br — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) January 1, 2025

On December 22, Sameer’s mother Shaheda Begum requested Amjed Ullah Khan to bring her son back, who was lured by a travel agent Mohammed Akber with a job in a food delivery firm.

Also Read Hyderabad man jailed in Saudi Arabia, mother seeks help

Sameer, a Nampally resident, travelled to Jeddah on August 2 after paying Rs 1.50 lakh to Akber to work as a delivery boy on a salary of 1,500 Saudi Riyals. However, Sameer had not receive his salary since he began working in Saudi Arabia.

Sameer’s circumstances deteriorated when he attempted to return to India because his sponsor, Kafeel, demanded Rs 2 lakh to release his passport.

To survive, Sameer began selling caps, janamaz (prayer mat), and other items near the Grand Mosque in Makkah. He was arrested by Saudi Arabia police on November 23, 2024, and sent to Safar Jail in Jeddah.

Khan raised the issue to Dr S Jaishankar, leading to immediate action by the CGI in Jeddah. Sameer’s release was achieved by consular officials who also arranged his return journey to India.

Travel agent Akber sent around 30 Hyderabad youths to Saudi Arabia who are reportedly still trapped abroad.