Hyderabad man jailed in Saudi Arabia, mother seeks help

Hyderabad: The mother of a 28-year-old Hyderabad man, Mohammed Sameer, has appealed to the minister of external affairs (MEA) Dr S Jaishankar to rescue her son who is currently lodged in jail in Saudi Arabia.

Sameer, a Nampally resident, travelled to Jeddah on August 2 to work as a delivery boy on a salary of 1,500 Saudi Riyals. He had not received his salary since he began his duties.

Also Read Winter season officially begins in Saudi Arabia, lasting 89 days

To survive, Sameer began selling caps, janamaz (prayer mat), and other items near the Grand Mosque in Makkah. He was arrested by Saudi Arabian police on November 23, 2024, and sent to Safar Jail in Jeddah.

The incident came to light after Sameer’s mother Shaheda Begum’s letter to the government was shared by Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan. Shaheda has appealed to Dr S Jaishankar and Consulate General of Jeddah to intervene and ensure his son safety and return home.

Watch the video here