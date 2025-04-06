Disturbed over Raja Singh’s repeated attacks, State BJP has taken up the issue with the Central leadership

Hyderabad: Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh’s repeated pin pricks to the State leadership have caught the attention of the High Command.

In spite of numerous cautionary notices, suspensions, and reinstatements, Raja Singh continues to hit out at the State leadership on one issue or the other.

His latest outburst against the State BJP leadership over the selection of a candidate for MLC polls has become a subject of discussion in the party. A section of the party leaders wants stringent action against him.

Highly placed sources in the BJP said that Raja Singh’s tantrums and repeated comments against State leadership did not go down well with the high command, and it has been brought to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“The party has taken a serious view of his repeated comments against the State party leadership. This is causing immense damage to the party. The BJP national leadership may take stringent action if he crosses the line again,” a senior party leader told Siasat.com.

Raja Singh has always been in the eye of the storm with his stringent Hindutva ideology and repeated criticism of State party leadership, earning flak from party leaders and workers.

Asset, liability or loose cannon

Starting as a Telugu Desam corporator from Mangalhat to becoming Goshamahal BJP MLA in 2014 in Hyderabad, Raja Singh has become an asset as well as a liability for the party thanks to his outbursts on one issue or the other. Some party leaders describe him as a “loose cannon.”

Sources in the party say that Singh developed differences with Union Coal Minister and State BJP president, G Kishan Reddy, on various issues, including the distribution of tickets and party posts to his henchmen.

“He feels that he is being targeted by Kishan Reddy. His close associates are denied posts and tickets. He bears a grudge against Reddy and tries to paint him in a bad light at every given opportunity. If his recommendation for a post to his henchman is rejected, he targets the State president. The fact is that a decision is taken by the party keeping in view various aspects. But for Raja Singh, it is not so,” explained a senior party leader.

Hindu leader

Another senior party leader, on condition of anonymity, said that Singh wants to project himself as a pan-India Hindu leader. He wants to contest the Lok Sabha election from Nanded or Aurangabad. But the BJP national leadership has brushed aside his demands.

In his latest outburst, he took exception to the selection of N Gautam Rao as BJP MLC candidate for local bodies, accusing party leadership of favouring “sycophants” and ignoring dedicated workers.

Rama Navami Shobha Yatra

He is upset over Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra from Amberpet, which has been his forte for a long time.

Goshamahal MLA had in the past too flayed BJP presidents, alleging groupism within the party on caste lines, besides ignoring loyal party leaders and workers, including those who were jailed for the party cause.

Strong following

Raja Singh has a strong following in his Goshamahal Assembly constituency as well as in other parts of the State. He also has considerable clout in the neighbouring Maharashtra owing to the projection of his brand of Hindutva ideology. He also takes on AIMIM leadership in Hyderabad at the drop of a hat

New State President

There is a talk of change of leadership in Telangana State, but the party high command has not zeroed in on the next incumbent since there is a long list of aspirants including Union Minister and former State BJP president Bandi Sanjay, Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajender, BJP Executive Member, N Ramachander Rao, Medak MP Raghunandan, Nizamabad MP D Arvind and former MLA Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy.

“BJP is eyeing to win Telangana State this time. After the BRS defeat, Congress has won the State but is failing to implement promised guarantees. The BJP is confident of pulling off a big win in the next assembly elections,” asserts a senior party leader.