Eighteen students from MJ College of Engineering were selected as AAE

Hyderabad: Eighteen students of Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology were selected as “Assistant Executive Engineers.” A few other students were also selected as Deputy Collectors.

The Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society conducted Special Coaching Classes for examinations of the Government of Telangana for appointment as “Assistant Executive Engineers” in various Government Departments.

Eighteen students were given special coaching. They were all selected by the Government and have been allotted to various departments as “Assistant Executive Engineers.”

The candidates were to Roads & Buildings, Irrigation, Panchayat Raj, Rural Water Supply, Town & Country Planning, Mission Bhagiratha, Public Health, etc. One Student from the same coaching of Muffakham Jah College got selected as a “Deputy Director.”