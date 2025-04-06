‘Don’t pollute Himachal’ Hindutva members ask minorities to leave state

Members of the Hindu Jagran Manch, a Hindutva organisation in Himachal Pradesh, threatened minorities to leave the state, calling they are ‘polluting’ devabhoomi (land of Gods).

In an undated video shared by The Observer Post that surfaced on social media platforms on Sunday, April 6, a group of Muslims encounter the Hindu Jagran Manch members who demand, in a visibly intimidating voice, that they show their Adhaar cards or any other ID proof.

When the Muslims try to reason out that they have the required ID proofs, the Hindutva members are in no mood to listen.

On asked about their hometown, the Muslims replied they hail from Safipur town, in Uttar Pradesh’s Unano district.

“I request you all to please do not ‘pollute’ this area. I do not want any of you to be seen hereafter. Please leave the state as soon as possible. Otherwise, things can turn out ugly,” one of the Hindu Jagran members is heard saying, subtly referring to a possible communal riot.

A week ago, another video from Himachal Pradesh emerged where Muslim shop owners residing in Paonta Sahib area were threatened to shut their business and leave the area by far-right Hindutva elements.

A video dated March 24 emerged on social media platforms where Rakesh Tomar, the founder of the far-right Hindutva group Rudrasena, is seen threatening a few Muslim shop owners, asking them to vacate their shops within seven days.

Himachal Pradesh is governed by the Congress party with Sukhwinder Singh Sukku as its chief minister.