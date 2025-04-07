Slaughterhouses, beef shops across Hyderabad to remain shut on April 10

The order was issued in observance of Mahaveer Jayanti.

Beef shops in Hyderabad
Representational Image

Hyderabad: All slaughterhouses and retail beef shops will remain shut on April 10, announced the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

This order is in place for Mahaveer Jayanti and applies to all slaughterhouses and beef shops within the GHMC limits.

“All the Cattle and Sheep and Goat slaughterhouses of GHMC and the retail Meat and Beef shops across Hyderabad shall remain closed on April 10 on account of “Mahavir Jayanthi”. In this regard, the officers in the address entry are requested to instruct all the concerned officers to extend necessary co-operation to the Municipal staff in carrying out the orders.” the commissioner said in an order.

Mahavir Jayanti is the most significant religious festival in Jainism, celebrating the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the last and most revered Thirthankara of Jainism.

