Hyderabad: All slaughterhouses and retail beef shops will remain shut on March 14, announced the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

This order is in place for the Hindu festival of Holi and is applicable to all slaughter houses and beef shops within the GHMC limits.

GHMC Commissioner Ilambarithi also urged the police commissionerate to issue instructions to officers to extend help to the staff of the corporation in ensuring the implementation of the order.