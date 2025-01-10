Saudi Arabia announces minimum Iqama validity to issue final exit visa

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has announced that a resident’s ID (Iqama) must be valid for a minimum of 30 days when requesting the issuance of a final exit visa.

The directorate advised heads of households and employers that if the Iqama is valid for fewer than 30 days, a final exit visa cannot be issued. In this instance, the Iqama must be renewed before applying for an exit visa.

It indicated that if the Iqama is valid for more than 30 days but less than 60 days, a final exit visa can be issued, and its duration will match the remaining validity period of the Iqama.

The final exit visa can be issued for the Iqama validity of 60 days or more, but its duration will be limited to 60 days.

The Jawazat noted that employers and family heads can issue final exit visas for workers and dependent family members through the Ministry of Interior’s Absher platform and Muqeem portal.