Bigg Boss 18 FINAL top 5 ranks: Vivian Dsena ousted from top 2

Mumbai: The grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 is just around the corner, with the winner set to be crowned this weekend. As the top 7 contestants continue to battle it out, the final ranks of the housemates are here based on their performances in recent weeks.

The top 7 contestants are Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Eisha Singh. All of them have captured the attention of fans with their strategies, emotional moments, and resilience. However, the latest rankings have created a buzz among viewers, with Rajat Dalal taking the top spot.

Rajat Dalal Tops

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal (Instagram)

Rajat, who has been one of the most consistent and talked-about contestants of the season, has managed to stay ahead of the competition. His strong gameplay and ability to navigate the house dynamics have earned him the lead position, making him a top contender for the trophy.

Following Rajat closely is Karan Veer Mehra, who has steadily gained support with his composed demeanor and calculated moves. His second-place ranking positions him as another strong favorite for the title.

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Vivian Dsena (Image Source: X)

The biggest surprise, however, comes from Vivian Dsena, widely predicted to win the show. Despite his massive fan following and stellar journey, Vivian has slipped to the third position. This unexpected development has left fans questioning if this could affect his chances in the finale and potentially change the game.

Rounding out the top 5 are Chum Darang in fourth place and Avinash Mishra in fifth. Both contestants have showcased impressive performances in recent weeks, earning them a spot in the likely finalists’ lineup.

Bigg Boss 18 Top 5 Ranks

Rajat Dalal KaranVeer Mehra Vivian Dsena Chum Darang Avinash Mishra

Interestingly, many viewers believe that the current top 5 rankings will directly reflect the finalists of the season, leaving Shilpa Shirodkar and Eisha Singh as the potential last eliminations. With the mid-week eviction looming, fans are eagerly waiting to see who will secure their spot in the top 5.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18 finale.