Bigg Boss 18 finale: Trophy photo, top 3 and winner prediction

Mumbai: The much-anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 is just around the corner, set to take place on January 19th. With the top 7 finalists locked in the house, the nation is abuzz with predictions and excitement to see who will claim the coveted trophy this season.

The remaining contestants — Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Eisha Singh are gearing up for the final showdown. Adding to the drama, a double elimination is planned ahead of the finale, which will narrow the list to the top 5.

Bigg Boss 18 Trophy Unveiled

In the latest promo released by the makers, a glimpse of the stunning Bigg Boss 18 trophy was unveiled by Salman Khan himself, building excitement among fans. Sharing the promo, the makers wrote, “Saal ka sabse bada finale aa gaya hai paas, 19 January ki raat Bigg Boss ke ghar mein hogi behad khaas!”

🚨 BIGG BOSS 18 WINNER TROPHY – Rate the trophy



Guess who will hold this trophy on 19th Jan? pic.twitter.com/FFprLKvtXt — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 13, 2025

Bigg Boss 18 Top 3 Predictions

Based on polls, Google voting trends, and social media discussions, the frontrunners for the top three spots are:

Rajat Dalal

Karanveer Mehra

Vivian Dsena

Who Will Win?

While Rajat Dalal has consistently led fan polls, the race for the title seems to be between Karanveer Mehra and Vivian Dsena. Both have massive fan bases and have shown strong gameplay throughout the season, making it difficult to predict a clear winner.

As the countdown to the finale begins, fans are eagerly waiting to see who will lift the Bigg Boss 18 trophy and take home the glory.

What’s your take? Who do you think will win this season? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

