Hyderabad hospital performs scarless brain tumour removal via eye socket

Hyderabad: AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad has pioneered a new neurosurgical technique, the “Endoscopic Lateral Transorbital Approach,” to remove a complex brain tumour from a 54-year-old female patient. This method uses a small path around the eye with a neuro-endoscope, eliminating the need for large skin incisions, muscle cutting, or skull bone removal.

According to reports, the patient, who had been suffering from right-sided visual blurring and headaches, was initially misdiagnosed with viral encephalitis. Upon further examination at AIG Hospitals, she was diagnosed with spheno-orbital cavernous meningioma (SOM), a benign tumour located where the sphenoid bone, eye socket, and cavernous sinus meet.

Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon, Dr Abhirama Chandra Gabbita, noted that this technique allowed the tumour to be removed without leaving visible scars on the patient’s face or skull.

Furthermore, director of Neurosurgery Dr Subodh Raju emphasized that “the endoscopic approach allows us to access the tumour through a small incision, and since the brain is not directly touched or compressed during the procedure, there’s no physical impact left on the brain, resulting in less trauma to the surrounding tissues and a faster healing process.”

The patient was reportedly discharged just two days after the procedure, fully recovered and without any visible scars.