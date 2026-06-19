Hyderabad hotelier dies after attempted suicide over betting

Family told police the 53-year-old hotelier was under stress after suffering financial losses through online betting.

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Hyderabad: A 53-year-old hotelier from Aushapur on the outskirts of Hyderabad died on Thursday, June 18, after allegedly attempting suicide following financial losses incurred through online betting.

The deceased, identified as V. Shekhar, ran a hotel along with his wife, Sridevi.

According to police, family members told investigators that Shekhar had developed an addiction to online betting and was under severe stress due to mounting financial losses.

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On June 14, Shekhar reportedly returned home in an inebriated condition and got into an argument with his wife. During the altercation, he allegedly attempted suicide using a saree, but his daughter intervened and prevented him.

Later that night, when he was alone in his room, Shekhar allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan using a saree. Family members broke open the door and rushed him to Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

He remained under treatment for several days but succumbed on Thursday.

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Police have registered a case of suspicious death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and are investigating the incident.

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