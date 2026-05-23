Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation Policy portal launched

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday, May 23, launched the Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation Policy (HILTP) portal to allow eligible industrial unit holders to submit, monitor, and track their applications online.

HILTP, promulgated vide GO 27 dated 22 November 2025, has been formulated to facilitate the relocation of polluting industries situated in 21 industrial parks and standalone units within the Core Urban Region (CURE) of Hyderabad, Industries and Commerce Minister Sridhar Babu said.

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As part of the policy, the government has approved the collection of an upfront Development Impact Fee (DIF) of 10 per cent and the consideration of existing sub-registrar office (SRO) market rates for applications submitted on or before June 30.

Additionally, a dedicated support and grievance redressal mechanism has been established to assist applicants and departmental officials throughout the application process.

Any issues can be flagged to the helpline number 7729-983215 between 10 am and 6 pm from Monday to Saturday.