Hyderabad infertility specialist shares tips on breastfeeding for IVF mothers

Hyderabad: As the World Breastfeeding Week draws to an end, a city-based fertility specialist on Wednesday, August, 7 shared tips on breastfeeding for IVF mothers.

Addressing a query on the impact of stress on milk production in IVF mothers, Dr Parinaz Parhar, the regional medical head, Oasis Fertility, said, “Breastfeeding is the interplay of a lot of hormonal changes in the mother. Such changes are affected by emotional states and stress levels. Moreover, IVF moms experience a lot of anxiety and stress during pregnancy and the postpartum period; most of them are concerned about the baby’s health and whether they will be able to do the best for the child.”

She further explained how anxiety and stress eventually impact the breastfeeding process. Numerous studies show that if the mother is in a stressful environment, she will find it difficult to initiate breastfeeding. “And in these cases, the breast milk will also dry out and they won’t be able to continue breastfeeding for long,” she stated.

Underscoring the causes of stress, the infertility expert said, “Stress can be divided into emotional and physical stress. A lot of people require IVF since they fail to conceive naturally in case there is an ovarian infection or low egg reserve. Those who suffer from an associated hormonal imbalance, which makes pregnancy difficult and in turn impacts breastfeeding. Another issue is that when IVF mothers opt for C-sections, they might experience more bleeding than others. These physical issues lead to emotional stress, eventually affecting the breastfeeding procedure.”

Dr Parhar further addressed the misconceptions regarding breastfeeding stating that most of the time, ladies are concerned about feeding the child normally. “Yes, they can; however, they will need more counselling as compared to those who conceive naturally. If the IVF mothers are given the right counselling, they can feed the child naturally.”

There are no specific nutritional requirements for those who undergo the IVF procedure. If they have twins, then the calorie consumption will be slightly higher. “They must consume a good amount of green leafy vegetables, improving breast milk production,” she added.

“The role of lactational consultants is essential in terms of providing guidance to and supporting IVF mothers and teaching them the right techniques of breastfeeding and the required quantity of milk for the baby,” Dr Parhar stressed.