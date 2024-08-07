Massive anti-mosquito drive in Hyderabad targets 27600 breeding sites

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has identified 27,600 chronic mosquito breeding sites, contributing to the rise in dengue, malaria, and other vector-borne diseases.

GHMC is conducting targeted anti-mosquito operations in these areas, focusing on locked houses, function halls, low-lying areas, open plots, cellars, and construction sites. Increased surveillance and public cooperation in eliminating discarded containers, tyres, and plastic bottles are essential.

Locked houses are the most prevalent breeding sites, with nearly 9,680 identified, followed by construction sites (6,370), open plots (6,157), cellars (4,634), and function halls (767).

As of August 6, GHMC records report 758 dengue cases, though the actual number may be higher due to unreported cases treated at private hospitals.

Malkajgiri circle has the highest number of breeding sites in locked houses with 894, followed by Alwal (845), Gajularamaram (713), and Santosh Nagar (625). For construction sites, Gajularamaram leads with 641 sites, followed by Alwal (568) and Serilingampally (567). Malkajgiri also tops in open plots with 886 sites, followed by Chandanagar (787) and Gajularamaram (549). Chandanagar leads in cellars with 523, followed by Amberpet (469) and Serilingampally (436).

Scattered rains are creating temporary water stagnation points. Anti-Larval Operations (ALO) and fogging activities are ongoing in areas with positive cases and slums. Health camps will be held until August 15 in 495 colonies identified as hotspots, in coordination with the Medical and Health Department. Pyrethrum space spray is being applied to homes with positive cases and the surrounding 50 houses.

The GHMC has deployed 2,751 volunteers from educational institutions to raise awareness and combat dengue through the student-led “Join the Fight Against Dengue” programme.