Hyderabad is officially in its matcha era. For the past one year, the Japanese green tea has been slowly brewing in the city with specialty coffee shops dedicating a small percentage of their menu to it. But now, it seems like the bright green wave is taking over entirely.

No, don’t get us wrong. Hyderabadis hearts’ will always belong to Irani chai and dark roasts, but now they are opening up a lot to matcha. Bamboo whisks, ceremonial pours and vibrant layered lattes are stepping out of niche wellness feeds and into spotlights across Jubilee Hills, Kondapur and Gachibowli. What is surprising is the number of spots dedicated only to the drink that have opened in the city. Siasat.com curated a list of 5 such spots that are leading the craze. So, sip on!

1. Sura Matcha

Calling themselves Hyderabad’s 1st matcha bar, they specialize in hand whisked lattes. This dedicated studio is for purists as it focuses on high-grade Japanese tea whipped using traditional techniques, served alongside modern iced variations. As every drink here is made with oat milk by default, try their classic Iced Ceremonial Latte.

Location- Prashasan Nagar, Jubilee Hills

Price- Rs. 500-600 for two

2. Altr Ego Cafe

Altr Ego blends a sleek, modern cafe vibe with a dedicated “Slow Bar” concept. It is a great destination if you want to pair expertly whisked green tea with a curated food menu in a stylish setting. Do try their Cereal Milk Matcha and Strawberry Matcha.

Location- Road No. 3, Banjara Hills

Price- Rs. 900 for two

3. Latcha

The newest addition to Hyderabad’s matcha spots, Bangalore’s famous Latcha has landed in Hyderabad and it has been going viral for the past few days. Do try their Banana Pudding Cloud or Pistachio Cream Cloud.

Location- Sattva Knowledge Park

Price- Rs. 900 for two

4. Zen Matcha Bar

Operating as a delivery-focused cloud kitchen in Hyderabad without a traditional dine-in storefront, Zen Matcha uses single-origin Uji matcha to craft some of the most inventive drinks in the city. Try their crowd-favorite Cookie Butter, the Strawberry Shortcake, or the vivid purple Ube Matcha.

Location- Kondapur

Price- Rs. 500 for two

5. Brownd- Coffee & Matcha Bar

A welcoming spot in Manikonda that bridges the gap between specialty coffee enthusiasts and green tea drinkers. Brown’d takes pride in handcrafted beverages, offering both hot traditional pours and refreshing iced options. When here, do try their Vanilla Oat Matcha Latte or their signature Iced Coconut Water Matcha.

Location- Sri Laxmi Nagar Colony, Manikonda

Price- Rs. 500 for two

What do you think about this matcha wave in Hyderabad? Comment below.