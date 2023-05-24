Hyderabad: IT department raids offices of Kohinoor Group

Hyderabad: Income Tax officials conducted searches at the offices of a prominent real estate company, Kohinoor Group, at Shastripuram King’s Colony.

Several teams of the IT department conducted simultaneous searches of the group’s offices at 30 locations across Old City and its adjoining area, early on Wednesday.

The IT officials also raided the residence of one of the directors of the company, Majid Khan, in Kings Colony. A few function halls associated with the Kohinoor Group were also searched.

Following the IT searches, the area was cordoned off and police force was deployed.

In the wake of reports of alleged political affiliations of the real estate company, IT officials are exercising caution.

“There are several inputs about huge tax and the real estate company indulging in some ventures on government lands,” said an IT source. Searches at the locations are still underway.