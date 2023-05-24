Hyderabad: IT department raids offices of Kohinoor Group

The IT officials also raided the residence of one of the directors of the company, Majid Khan, in Kings Colony.

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 24th May 2023 2:06 pm IST
I-T finds bougus expenditure of Rs 1,000 cr during raids in Karnataka
Income Tax Department

Hyderabad: Income Tax officials conducted searches at the offices of a prominent real estate company, Kohinoor Group, at Shastripuram King’s Colony.

Several teams of the IT department conducted simultaneous searches of the group’s offices at 30 locations across Old City and its adjoining area, early on Wednesday.

The IT officials also raided the residence of one of the directors of the company, Majid Khan, in Kings Colony. A few function halls associated with the Kohinoor Group were also searched.

MS Education Academy

Following the IT searches, the area was cordoned off and police force was deployed.

In the wake of reports of alleged political affiliations of the real estate company, IT officials are exercising caution.

“There are several inputs about huge tax and the real estate company indulging in some ventures on government lands,” said an IT source. Searches at the locations are still underway.

Tags
Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 24th May 2023 2:06 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button