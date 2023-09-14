Hyderabad: IT employees detained for protesting Naidu’s arrest

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police detained several IT employees who had allegedly come to stage demonstrations in support of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Anticipating a protest similar to the one witnessed on Wednesday at Wipro junction, the Cyberabad police made elaborate arrangements by posting a large contingent of policemen at Madhapur and surrounding area pockets.

DCM vehicles were kept ready and the police prevented supporters of the TDP president from assembling anywhere at Cyber towers or Wipro junction. The police reportedly asked the IT companies to dissuade their employees from joining any protests at the Hitech city.

Naidu was arrested by the state Andhra Pradesh CID from Nandyal early last Saturday in connection with the multi-crore AP State Skill Development Corporation scam.