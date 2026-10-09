Hyderabad IT staff allege 14-hour workdays, ignored emergencies

Hyderabad: Employees at Genpact’s Hafeezpet branch have alleged workplace harassment from a senior manager, including gender discrimination, overworking, and ignored medical concerns.

LinkedIn user Rohit Kotana, who, according to his profile, is currently a senior procurement analyst at Genpact, has flagged the violations through his posts dating back to September 17.

In an October 5 post, Rohit alleged that on one occasion he reported chest pain but was denied permission to leave. He later suffered a panic attack and hyperventilation, requiring emergency care. Despite this, he reportedly continued facing pressure to work extended hours.

He alleged that employees were being pressured to work over 14 hours and even on Saturdays. Some of them were being stopped for updates even at 3 am, including women whose cabs were waiting.

On a separate occasion, a female employee who was menstruating happened to stain the cafeteria chair and felt that she needed to photograph the stain as proof in case she was questioned on being late.

“When an employee feels she needs photographic proof of menstrual bleeding just to be believed about being late, what kind of work environment are we creating?” Rohit stated in his post.

The latest post, shared on October 8, shows a video conference where employees raised their concerns with Human Resources. Rohit has alleged that despite complaints being raised more than three weeks ago, no action has been taken on the manager.

In the video, employees have alleged that the manager said that he doesn’t want women to be working because they take period leave and maternity leave.

“If we go for a bio-break, it is being monitored if we go for seven minutes or ten minutes,” one of the employees is heard saying.

The allegations made by the employees remain unverified, and Genpact has not issued a response at the time of writing.