Hyderabad’s IVF expert on infertility’s emotional toll and social stigma

Hyderabad: As October 10 marks World Mental Health Day, a Hyderabad-based Invitro Fertilisation (IVF) expert has shed light on the profound impact infertility can have on mental health.

An IVF specialist, Dr Shruti Mantri, emphasised how the social stigma attached to infertility creates immense pressure on affected couples, particularly in Indian society.

“Social stigma does have a major impact on infertile couples since they face immense cultural pressure. In most cases, they are isolated, leading to stress, which in turn negatively impacts their fertility,” said Dr Mantri.

The fear of judgment is especially significant for men, who may feel insecure and fear being labelled as impotent. Dr Mantri noted, “Often, when a couple faces infertility, society is quick to blame the woman, assuming she is at fault. However, either partner could be infertile.”

Societal judgments and insecurities often result in couples delaying treatment, which exacerbates their mental health issues. “Being in an environment where people start treating the couple differently is damaging. This leads them to seek alternative treatments, further impacting their mental health,” she explained.

Dr Mantri advised people to break the stigma around infertility and seek proper medical treatment for better outcomes. She stressed the importance of communication between partners, stating, “Generally, infertile couples are under a lot of stress. They often suffer from depression and anxiety, which can extend to family stress as well.”

How to manage emotional strain amid infertility

She highlighted that for some individuals, marriage is primarily about having children. Infertility in such cases may lead to a breakdown in the relationship and social withdrawal.

To manage the emotional strain caused by infertility, Dr Mantri recommended that couples confront the issue openly. “Couples need to overcome stress and stigma, visit a doctor for medical advice, and communicate with each other. Acknowledging the issue is the first step to relieving stress.”

Furthermore, Dr Mantri suggested counselling for couples experiencing infertility-related emotional distress. “We counsel the couples individually first, to understand their concerns. Based on these discussions, we recommend behavioural therapies and relaxation techniques.”

Infertility, she stressed, is not just a medical issue but one that affects all aspects of life, particularly mental health. In recent years, mental health has gained recognition as being just as important as physical health, as reflected in the World Health Organisation’s definition of health.

According to a study, around 55 percent of infertility cases are attributable to females, while males contribute about 40 percent. Research in the United States has shown that approximately 48 million couples and 186 million individuals globally live with infertility, with many cases having identifiable causes, while some remain unexplained.

Dr Mantri also advised couples to manage their expectations about treatment outcomes, adding, “Couples should not place too many expectations on treatment.”