Hyderabad: Man sent to jail for evading PF worth 62.43 lakh

Despite notices and reminders, Partani failed to remit the dues to the employees' accounts.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 10th October 2024 11:11 am IST
Assam: Govt driver held for killing wife's lover
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Provident Fund enforcement officials on Wednesday, October 9. arrested a businessman for evading PF worth Rs 62,43,480.

The accused was identified as Ramesh Partani, owner of Unnati Industrial Cooperative Society. Despite notices and reminders, Partani failed to remit the dues to the employees’ accounts.

The enforcement officers executed the warrant against the accused, and the defaulter was sent to prison. The recovery officer, EPFO, Barkatpura, took action against the accused as per the powers vested in him under the EPF and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, a press release informed.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Worker from AP’s Nellore found murdered in Chandanagar

The Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 provides for the institution of compulsory Provident Fund, [Pension] Fund and Deposit-Linked Insurance Fund, for the benefit of the employees in factories and other establishments.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 10th October 2024 11:11 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button